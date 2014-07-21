Extreme Networks expects revenue above estimates; shares jump

July 21 (Reuters) - Network-gear maker Extreme Networks estimated fourth-quarter adjusted profit and revenue above analysts’ expectations, helped mainly by new business in North America.

Shares in Extreme Networks jumped 13 percent to $4.94 in premarket trading.

The company said it expected a profit of 6-8 cents per share, excluding items, and adjusted revenue of between $154 million and $156 million for the three months ended June 30.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 3 cents per share on revenue of $146.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)