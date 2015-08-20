S.Africa's Exxaro says to cut reliance on Eskom for sales

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 20 (Reuters) - South African miner Exxaro said it plans to diversify the sales of coal to reduce its reliance on power utility Eskom which generates mostly coal-fired electricity.

“We have said to the team, lets let look at a strategy where we are always not reliant on Eskom, there are opportunities on the coal IPPs (Independent Power Producers), where we can find customers,” Chief Executive Sipho Nkosi said during the company’s results presentation.