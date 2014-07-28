FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Exxaro acquires Total Coal South Africa for $472 mln
#Credit Markets
July 28, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Exxaro acquires Total Coal South Africa for $472 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Exxaro Resources Ltd :

* Exxaro acquires Total Coal South Africa Proprietary Limited

* Exxaro has agreed a total purchase consideration, as at signature date, of $472 million

* After completion of acquisition, TCSA will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of Exxaro

* Anticipates financing purchase consideration using its existing corporate debt facilities, which have been reserved for acquisition

* Purchase price adjustment included, whereby equity consideration will be increased by 3 pct per annum from Jan 1, 2015 until acquisition closes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
