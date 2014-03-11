FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ExxonMobil seeks settlement in $800 mln Chad tax dispute -sources
March 11, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 4 years ago

ExxonMobil seeks settlement in $800 mln Chad tax dispute -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

N‘DJAMENA, March 11 (Reuters) - An ExxonMobil-led consortium in Chad is seeking an out-of-court settlement after the government filed a legal claim for more than $800 million in unpaid taxes, finance ministry sources said on Tuesday.

The Central African government on March 3 filed a legal claim for 396 billion CFA francs ($837.90 million) in royalties from the consortium which also includes Chevron and Petronas.

A representative for the Exxon consortium in the country declined to give an immediate comment. ExxonMobil’s press service in Houston could not immediately be reached for comment.

