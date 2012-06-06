FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Exxon moving Virginia, Ohio workers to Texas
June 6, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Exxon moving Virginia, Ohio workers to Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 6 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Wednesday it will move its trading operation and other offices in Virginia and Ohio to a new campus under construction in Texas as part of an overall consolidation of workers.

The move will shut down Fairfax, Virginia, offices that served as Mobil Corp’s headquarters before it merged with Exxon Corp in 1999.

Virginia-based departments targeted to move are Exxon’s refining and supply company, which includes its trading operation; research and engineering; and fuels, lubricants and specialties marketing. About 2,100 people work in those departments, said Exxon spokesman David Eglinton.

About 110 Akron, Ohio, based workers with Exxon’s chemical company and more now based at the company’s 560,640 barrel-per-day Baytown, Texas, refinery complex also have been tapped to move to the new campus.

Exxon said the moves will start in 2014 as buildings are constructed and are expected to wrap up the next year.

