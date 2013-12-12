CORRECTED-Exxon pushes for U.S. oil exports - WSJ

(Corrects paragraph 1 to show that the comment on U.S. oil exports was based on an interview with an Exxon executive, not the company’s energy outlook report)

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp wants the United States to remove restrictions on exporting oil, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing an interview with a company executive.

The world's largest publicly traded oil company is pressing for crude exports as it expects decades of ample crude supplies in the United States and elsewhere, as well as rising global demand, the newspaper said. (link.reuters.com/meh45v)

The Export Administration Act of 1979 bans the sale of U.S. crude abroad, except to Canada and Mexico.

Exxon, due to release its energy demand outlook later on Thursday, reiterated in the report that it expected global energy demand to increase 35 percent between 2010 and 2040, driven by developing nations such as India and China, the Journal said.