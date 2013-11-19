Exxon shuts Texas gas processing plant after fire

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A fire caused Exxon Mobil to shut its gas processing plant in Kingsville, Texas, the company said on Tuesday, but no injuries were reported.

The fire, which began in the early hours of Monday morning at the King Ranch plant, was “considerably reduced” and has been left to burn out, an Exxon spokesman said.

The plant, which can process up to 500 million cubic feet per day of natural gas and associated liquids, remains shut in the meantime.

U.S. next day gas prices were unmoved by the news, rising slightly on Monday on warmer weather but falling at most points on Tuesday.

Exxon said it will investigate the cause of the fire.