Exxon's Hebron project approved by regulators
May 31, 2012 / 5:15 PM / in 5 years

Exxon's Hebron project approved by regulators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31 (Reuters) - The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board said on Thursday it approved plans by an Exxon Mobil Corp-led group to develop the Hebron oil field offshore Newfoundland.

The decision means Exxon and its partners can proceed with development of the 707-million barrel field, which will be the province’s fourth offshore oil project.

The field is operated by ExxonMobil, which has a 36 percent interest in the project. ExxonMobil took control of the project from Chevron in October 2008.

The other joint venture partners are Chevron Corp, with a 26.7 percent interest; Suncor Energy Inc, with 22.7 percent; Statoil ASA, with 9.7 percent; and the provincially owned Energy Corporation of Newfoundland and Labrador, which has a 4.9 percent stake.

