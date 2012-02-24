FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Exxon expects annual investment of $37 bln a year
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 24, 2012 / 10:26 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Exxon expects annual investment of $37 bln a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp, the world’s largest publicly traded oil company, expects to invest about $37 billion annually for the next several years, according to its annual report.

That compares with a previous capital expenditure range of $33 billion to $37 billion given in its annual filing a year ago.

“Capital and exploration expenditures in 2011 were $36.8 billion, reflecting the corporation’s continued active investment program,” Exxon said in the annual report, out on Friday.

“The corporation anticipates an investment profile of about $37 billion per year for the next several years. Actual spending could vary depending on the progress of individual projects.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.