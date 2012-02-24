UPDATE 1-Exxon expects annual investment of $37 bln a year

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp, the world’s largest publicly traded oil company, expects to invest about $37 billion annually for the next several years, according to its annual report.

That compares with a previous capital expenditure range of $33 billion to $37 billion given in its annual filing a year ago.

“Capital and exploration expenditures in 2011 were $36.8 billion, reflecting the corporation’s continued active investment program,” Exxon said in the annual report, out on Friday.

“The corporation anticipates an investment profile of about $37 billion per year for the next several years. Actual spending could vary depending on the progress of individual projects.”