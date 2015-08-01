Exxon halts oil output at Indonesia's Cepu block due to workers' incident

JAKARTA, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil said on Saturday it halted production of as much as 55,000 barrels per day at Indonesia’s Cepu oil block due to a workers’ incident.

Exxon Mobil’s spokesman Erwin Maryoto said a building and vehicles had been damaged in the incident, which was still being investigated. He did not elaborate on the nature of the incident.

“Production will resume when the situation is safe to continue.” Before the disruption, oil output at Cepu was more than 80,000 bpd. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Editing by Jon Boyle)