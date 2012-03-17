FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kurds say Exxon still working in N. Iraq
March 17, 2012 / 11:41 AM / 6 years ago

Kurds say Exxon still working in N. Iraq

ARBIL, Iraq, March 17 (Reuters) - The government of Iraq’s autonomous region believes Exxon Mobil has not suspended its work there, an aide to the region’s president said on Saturday.

Iraq’s oil minister said on Friday that Exxon had written to Baghdad informing it that it had frozen its work in the Kurdish region, under a deal which Baghdad considers illegal.

“We’ve never heard anything like this from Exxon Mobil. We have continuous meetings with Exxon Mobil’s senior executives and I think the company is continuing its work,” said Fuad Hussein, senior aide to Kurdish President Masoud Barzani.

