Exxon seeks to quit Iraq's W.Qurna oilfield project -diplomats
#Market News
October 18, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

Exxon seeks to quit Iraq's W.Qurna oilfield project -diplomats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil wants to pull out of its contract to develop the supergiant West Qurna-1 oilfield in southern Iraq, diplomatic sources said on Thursday, because of concerns over the profitability of the project.

Exxon has informed Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Hussain al-Shahristani and the U.S. State Department of its intentions, said a Western diplomat.

“Exxon is telling Baghdad: ‘We are letting you know we’re looking to leave’,” said a second Western diplomat. “They are shopping around and looking at all the options.”

Exxon declined to comment.

