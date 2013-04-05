FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxon seals deal to drill offshore Liberia
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2013 / 4:05 PM / in 4 years

Exxon seals deal to drill offshore Liberia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp’s deal to buy a majority interest in an offshore Liberia oilfield closed on Friday, an important step toward development of that country’s resources.

The deal, which adds heft to Liberia’s nascent oil industry, comes as the impoverished West African state is seeking to overhaul its petroleum policy and bolster transparency.

The agreement received final approvals from the Liberia national legislature and Liberia President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Exxon, which acquired an 80 percent interest in Liberia Block 13 from Canadian Overseas Petroleum Ltd, will be the project’s operator.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.