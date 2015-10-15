FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., Alaska end quest for damages against Exxon over 1989 spill
October 15, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., Alaska end quest for damages against Exxon over 1989 spill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - U.S. and Alaskan authorities have ended their efforts to seek additional damages from Exxon Mobil Corp over the 1989 Exxon Valdez oil spill and the subsequent settlement, the Department of Justice said on Thursday.

The department said in a statement that it is “bringing to a close the federal and state judicial actions” against the company and opting not to recover more damages under the reopener provision of the 1991 settlement following the spill.

Alaska Attorney General Craig Richards said in the statement that although officials were not pursuing the additional damages, authorities will consider alternatives for dealing with lingering oil sites. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)

