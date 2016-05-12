ExxonMobil to expand Australia refinery to supply more diesel, jet fuel

MELBOURNE, May 12 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil Corp said on Thursday it plans to expand its Altona refinery in Australia by 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 90,000 bpd to increase output of diesel and jet fuel for the local market.

The project, due to be completed in 2017, will also improve the energy efficiency of the plant in Melbourne by recovering some waste heat.

“ExxonMobil Australia is focused on making strategic investments to improve our competitive position,” the company’s local chairman Richard Owen said in a statement.

ExxonMobil’s main competitor in the local market is Vitol-controlled Viva Energy Australia, which owns the 120,000 bpd Geelong refinery near Melbourne. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)