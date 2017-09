HOUSTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp has pulled together a group of experts at its sprawling Beaumont, Texas refinery to do more detailed studies for the addition of third crude distillation unit that could make it the top refinery in the country, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

