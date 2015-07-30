FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Exxon moves toward Beaumont, Texas refinery expansion -sources
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Exxon moves toward Beaumont, Texas refinery expansion -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quotes, details, output levels)

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, July 30 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp has pulled together a group of experts at its sprawling Beaumont, Texas, refinery to do more detailed studies to add a third crude distillation unit that could make it the top fuel-making plant in the United States, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The formation of the group indicates Exxon is moving closer toward expanding the 334,600-barrel-per-day plant. Reuters previously reported the company was eyeing a plan to lift capacity at Beaumont to as much as 850,000 bpd.

Exxon declined to comment on the formation of the group, called “Crude C” for the proposed third crude distillation unit. The expansion would cost several billion dollars and take several years.

“The Crude C group is studying how to build the new crude unit and where to put it,” one of the sources said. “They have offices in the refinery and are running around in their own trucks.”

Late last month, the United Steelworkers union representing workers at the refinery agreed to a six-year contract with Exxon. That is two years longer than a national contract agreed to by U.S. refinery owners in March.

Sources familiar with Exxon’s plans have said the company lobbied hard for the longer pact to assure no work stoppages while construction to expand the refinery is under way. (Reporting By Erwin Seba; Editing by Terry Wade and Lisa Von Ahn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.