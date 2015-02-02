FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon mum on 2015 capex plans until March
February 2, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 3 years ago

Exxon mum on 2015 capex plans until March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp will release is spending plans for 2015 in early March, but the world’s largest publicly traded oil company remains committed to growing its dividend, an executive said on Monday.

“We’ll keep a close eye on our cash flow, maintain our investment discipline and of course our commitment to the growing dividend,” Jeff Woodbury, vice president, investor relations told analysts on a fourth-quarter earnings call.

The Irving, Texas company, which spent $38.5 billion in 2014, previously said it expects to spend less than $37 billion over the next several years.

Exxon is holding its annual analyst meeting on March 4.

Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
