New York investigating Exxon over climate statements -source

(Reuters) - The New York attorney general has launched an investigation into whether Exxon Mobil Corp misled the public about the risk of climate change and its impact on the company’s oil business.

Attorney General Eric Schneiderman subpoenaed the company on Wednesday evening, demanding extensive financial records, emails and other documents, a source familiar with the investigation said on Thursday.

Exxon on Thursday confirmed it had received the subpoena, and that it was assessing its response, adding that has been including information about the business risk of climate change for many years in its quarterly filings, corporate citizenship report and in other reports to shareholders, Exxon spokesman Richard Keil said.

The New York Times first reported the news earlier on Thursday. (nyti.ms/1HuEJC8)

The Exxon Mobil investigation might expand to other oil companies, according to the people with knowledge of the case, though no additional subpoenas have been issued, the newspaper said.

Sources told the New York Times that the attorney general’s investigation began a year ago and encompasses company filings dating back to the 1970s.

Last month, a broad array of environmental groups demanded the U.S. Department of Justice investigate Exxon after a series of news reports said the company’s own scientists raised worries about global warming decades ago only to see their findings doubted by executives.

However, Ken Cohen, vice president of public and government affairs at Exxon, accused environmental groups of deliberately cherry-picking facts and said for nearly 40 years the company has worked with governments and universities to develop climate science in a transparent way.

Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp had been under investigation by the attorney general for two years over whether it properly disclosed financial risks related to climate change, but has not resulted in any charges or other legal action against the company, the NYT report added.