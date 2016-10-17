HOUSTON Oct 17 Exxon Mobil Corp asked a federal
court on Monday to throw out a subpoena from New York State that
would force the oil company to hand over decades of documents as
part of a wide-ranging inquiry into whether it misled investors
about climate change risks.
The filing means Exxon has now requested the U.S. District
Court in Fort Worth, Texas for injunctions against two major
climate subpoenas: one issued by New York and another from
Massachusetts that the company challenged in June.
Exxon, which for more than a decade has acknowledged the
risks of climate change, has criticized the prosecutors'
inquiries as politically motivated.
A group of state attorneys general, led by New York, said in
March they would go after the world's largest publicly traded
oil company for allegedly violating securities laws by
soft-pedaling the dangers of climate change and efforts to fight
it.
Judge Ed Kinkeade has yet to rule on Exxon's requests in the
high-profile case.
But in a statement to the court last week, Kinkeade said he
would be concerned if there was "bias or prejudgement about what
the investigation of Exxon would discover" when Massachusetts
Attorney General Maura Healey issued her subpoena.
Her office and the New York State Attorney General Eric
Schneidermann's office were not immediately available for
comment on Monday. On Friday, New York filed in a New York court
to derail Exxon's latest request.
In its filing, Exxon said New York's inquiry has
periodically shifted focus, first by looking for misleading
comments about climate change, then moving onto the value of its
reserves and how they might be "stranded" in the ground by
carbon regulation in the future.
Exxon said in September the U.S. Securities & Exchange
Commission is the right agency to vet how it books reserves and
that it complies with accounting and securities laws.
Some legal experts have said that, regardless of Exxon's
past comments on climate change, it could not have violated
securities laws because investors gather their information from
a variety of entities with disparate views.
The case is 4:16-cv-00469 in U.S. District Court for the
Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth division.
(Reporting By Terry Wade; Editing by Alan Crosby)