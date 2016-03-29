Probe of Exxon's climate change disclosures expands

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The attorneys general of Massachusetts and the U.S. Virgin Islands said on Tuesday they will investigate whether Exxon Mobil Corp misled investors and the public about the risks of climate change, joining counterparts in New York and California.

The announcements come just a few months after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman subpoenaed Exxon to demand extensive financial records and emails in connection with its climate change disclosures.

California Attorney General Kamala Harris followed suit in January, when she confirmed she was also investigating Exxon over the issue.

Exxon Mobil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Massachusetts’ and the Virgin Islands’ top attorneys joined Schneiderman in New York to announce they will collaborate with 15 other attorneys general on investigations of whether fossil fuel companies have misled investors on climate change risks, as well as other climate-related initiatives.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said fossil fuel companies that have deceived investors about the risk climate change poses to the planet and to their bottom line “must be held accountable.”

Virgin Islands Attorney General Claude Earl Walker said he wants to ensure there is transparency so consumers can make informed choices about what they purchase.

“If Exxon Mobil has tried to cloud their judgment, we are determined to hold the company accountable,” he said.

The attorneys general are also members of a coalition of over 20 states that have filed an amicus brief in support of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Power Plan, a rule to crack down on carbon emissions that has been challenged by industry and 25 states in a federal appeals court.

The probes of Exxon were triggered by investigative reports last year by Inside Climate News and the Los Angeles Times that showed the company’s in-house scientists had flagged concerns about climate change decades ago, which the company ignored or contradicted.

Investors also have started to target Exxon over the climate issue. Last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission ruled that Exxon must include a climate change resolution on its annual shareholder proxy.

The Rockefeller Family Fund said last week it will divest from fossil fuels as quickly as possible and “eliminate holdings” of Exxon.

Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, an active climate policy advocate, joined the attorneys general at the announcement, calling it a “turning point” in a broader effort to hold fossil fuel companies to account for their efforts to slow the response to climate change.

Gore compared fossil fuel companies’ failure to disclose or downplaying the risks of climate change to the tobacco industry’s efforts to promote smoking in spite of health warnings.

The Massachusetts and Virgin Islands attorneys general did not elaborate on what legal tools they will rely on to guide their investigations of Exxon.

However, legal experts have said that states generally have a few options at their disposal, including various consumer protection laws and “blue sky” securities laws.

The New York probe, for instance, is hinging on the state’s powerful Martin Act, an anti-fraud law, as well as its consumer protection statutes.

Some experts say the issues at the heart of the Exxon probes could potentially trigger federal racketeering and organized crime (RICO) laws that were used by the Justice Department in its landmark case against the big tobacco companies.