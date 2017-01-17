FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
CORRECTED-Exxon boosts Permian basin holding in deal worth up to $6.6 bln
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 17, 2017 / 2:19 PM / 7 months ago

CORRECTED-Exxon boosts Permian basin holding in deal worth up to $6.6 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to "resources" from "output" in paragraph 1)

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday it will buy companies owned by the Bass family of Fort Worth, Texas in a deal worth up to $6.6 billion that would more than double its resource in the prolific Permian basin.

Exxon said it will make an upfront payment of $5.6 billion in stock as well as a series of contingent cash payments totaling up to $1 billion over a period of time.

The acquired companies hold about 275,000 acres of leasehold that produces more than 18,000 net oil equivalent barrels per day, Exxon said.

Exxon currently produces about 140,000 net oil-equivalent barrels per day across its Permian Basin leasehold. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.