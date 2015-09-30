FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PBF Energy to buy Exxon Mobil's Torrance refinery
September 30, 2015 / 8:40 PM / 2 years ago

PBF Energy to buy Exxon Mobil's Torrance refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - PBF Energy Inc said it would buy Exxon Mobil Corp’s refinery in Torrance, California and restore it to full working order before the deal closes in the second quarter of 2016.

The $537.5 million purchase of the refinery and related logistics assets will help PBF Energy increase its throughput capacity to about 900,000 barrels per day, the refiner said in a statement.

The 149,500 barrels-per-day refinery has been shut since a Feb. 18 explosion that destroyed equipment critical to controlling emissions from a gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

