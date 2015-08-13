FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon sells Oct-loading Upper Zakum at highest premium in 10 mths - traders
August 13, 2015 / 3:51 AM / in 2 years

Exxon sells Oct-loading Upper Zakum at highest premium in 10 mths - traders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil has sold a cargo of Abu Dhabi’s Upper Zakum crude for October loading at the highest premium in 10 months, traders said on Thursday.

The 500,000-barrel cargo was sold to a Chinese buyer at a premium of about 60 cents a barrel above its official selling price (OSP), they said.

The deal could not be independently verified.

Upper Zakum’s premium last hit a high of more than 80 cents in October last year when December-loading cargoes were traded. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

