UPDATE 1-Exxon sells Upper Zakum crude at highest premium in 10 mths
August 13, 2015 / 4:05 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Exxon sells Upper Zakum crude at highest premium in 10 mths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil has sold a cargo of Abu Dhabi’s Upper Zakum crude for October loading at the highest premium in 10 months, traders said on Thursday.

Strong demand for the crude, one of three grades that can be delivered during the Platts Market on Close (MoC) price assessment process, boosted its premiums, they said. Platts sets the price of Asia crude benchmark Dubai based on trades during the MoC process.

The 500,000-barrel cargo was sold to a Chinese buyer at a premium of about 60 cents a barrel above its official selling price (OSP), they said.

The deal could not be independently verified.

Last week, Mitsui and P66 sold October-loading Upper Zakum at 30-40 cents a barrel above OSP.

Upper Zakum’s premium last hit a high of more than 80 cents in October last year when December-loading cargoes were traded. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

