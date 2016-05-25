FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon says crude output from Indonesia's Cepu block could reach 200,000 bpd
May 25, 2016 / 3:10 AM / a year ago

Exxon says crude output from Indonesia's Cepu block could reach 200,000 bpd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 25 (Reuters) - Crude oil output from Exxon Mobil’s Cepu block in Indonesia could reach 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) up from 185,000 bpd at present, if the government approves an increase, a company spokesman said on Wednesday.

“From our reservoirs there is still the potential to increase Cepu block production above 185,000 bpd,” Exxon Mobil spokesman Erwin Maryoto told reporters.

“It could be up to 200,000 bpd, but (only) if the government agrees to all the permits, including environmental impact assessment. We are ready to increase production.”

Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue

