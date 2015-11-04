FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxon Mobil sees Kashagan oil field to restarting at end-2016
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

Exxon Mobil sees Kashagan oil field to restarting at end-2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s vast Kashagan oil field, the world’s biggest oil find in decades, is expected to restart production at the end of 2016, Exxon Mobil Production Vice President John Chaplin said on Wednesday.

The oil field is being developed by a consortium which includes KazMunaiGas, Exxon Mobil, Eni, Royal Dutch Shell, Total, China’s CNPC and Japan’s Inpex.

It began production in September 2013 but output was halted a few weeks later after leaks were detected in its pipes.

“Kashagan should start at the end of 2016,” Chaplin, who is in charge of production in Europe and the Caspian Sea, told Reuters on the sidelines of an oil conference in Oslo.

“Of course, there are always uncertainties in replacing the pipelines,” he said.

Chaplin also said that Norway should provide fiscal incentives for oil companies to continue producing at the end of an oil field’s lifetime.

He also said the European refining sector remained a bright spot in the sector. (Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Alister Doyle and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.