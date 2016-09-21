FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ExxonMobil unit to pay U.S., Montana $12 mln to settle 2011 oil spill
#Market News
September 21, 2016 / 5:00 PM / a year ago

ExxonMobil unit to pay U.S., Montana $12 mln to settle 2011 oil spill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - An Exxon Mobil Corp affiliate has agreed to pay $12 million in natural resource damages to the federal government and the state of Montana to settle claims over a 2011 crude oil spill from one of its a pipeline, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday.

In 2011, ExxonMobil Pipeline Company's 40,000 barrel-per-day Silvertip pipeline in Montana ruptured underneath the Yellowstone River, releasing more than 1,000 barrels of crude and costing the company about $135 million to clean up. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Susan Heavey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
