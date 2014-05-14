FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 14, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

ExxonMobil's Norway unit faces potential strike: union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 14 (Reuters) - Around a 190 oil workers of ExxonMobil in Norway would go on strike from June 16 if government mediation on wages and pensions fail, labour union SAFE said in a statement on Wednesday.

Talks between Norwegian oil firms and two key unions broke down earlier this month after energy firms refused to discuss pensions.

SAFE at the time said the main contention was pensions for just a few dozen workers at ExxonMobil as unions wanted a lower retirement age for the workers, similar to that enjoyed by others in the sector, but the firm was not willing to discuss. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)

