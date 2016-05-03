FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

Norway's wealth fund backs shareholder proposals at Exxon, Chevron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 3 (Reuters) - Norway’s $872 billion sovereign wealth fund gave its backing on Tuesday to three shareholder proposals aimed to change corporate governance and climate policies at U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil.

“Norges Bank Investment Management will vote in favour of three shareholder proposals related to climate change policies, requirement for independent chairperson and inclusion of proxy access into the company bylaw,” the fund said.

It also threw its weight behind a shareholder proposal that would require oil major Chevron to publish an annual assessment of climate change impact. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

