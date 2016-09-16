FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
New York investigating Exxon's accounting practices, asset valuations-WSJ
September 16, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

New York investigating Exxon's accounting practices, asset valuations-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 16 (Reuters) - New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is investigating Exxon Mobil Corp's accounting practices and why the company hasn't written down the value of its assets despite the steep drop in oil prices, WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2cKDtWe)

A more than 60 percent plunge in oil prices since mid-2014 has forced oil producers worldwide to write down the value of their assets.

Exxon Mobil and the New York Attorney General's office were not immediately available for comments.

Schneiderman's office last year had launched an investigation into whether Exxon Mobil misled the public and shareholders about the risks of climate change.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

