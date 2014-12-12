FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Strikes close ExxonMobil's Port Jerome refinery in France
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2014 / 12:50 PM / 3 years ago

Strikes close ExxonMobil's Port Jerome refinery in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Workers at ExxonMobil’s 240,000 barrel per day Port Jerome refinery in France forced the refinery’s closure late Thursday evening, the union said in a statement.

The CGT union representing refinery workers said the units began shutting down on Dec. 8, but the full shutdown began on Thursday evening.

The union did not say how long the industrial action over salary and working conditions would last, but said it could extend to Exxon’s 140,000 bpd Fos refinery in the south of France. (Reporting by Libby George; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.