FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Strikes hit ExxonMobil's Port Jerome refinery in France
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Strikes hit ExxonMobil's Port Jerome refinery in France

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds Exxon comment)

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Workers at ExxonMobil’s 240,000 barrel per day Port Jerome refinery in France went on strike late on Thursday evening, the trade union said in a statement.

An Exxon spokeswoman told Reuters the action had minimal impact on operations and will conclude on Saturday morning.

“There was no impact on production,” said Exxon spokeswoman Catherine Brun. “It will restart tomorrow.”

The CGT union representing refinery workers said the units began shutting down on Dec. 8, and a full shutdown began on Thursday evening. Brun said the refinery was not closed.

The union did not say how long the industrial action over salary and working conditions would last, but said it could extend to Exxon’s 140,000 bpd Fos refinery in the south of France. (Reporting by Libby George and Michel Rose; Editing by Mark Potter and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.