LONDON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Workers at Exxon Mobil’s 300,000-barrels-per-day Antwerp refinery in Belgium have cancelled a planned walk-out after agreeing to a proposed deal from the company, a union spokesman said on Friday.

Workers were originally planning to strike on Dec. 24 but agreed to defer their strike to the end of January. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Mark Potter)