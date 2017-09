NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - All work Exxon Mobil Corp. planned for this year in Russia is proceeding as scheduled, the world’s largest publicly-traded energy company said on Thursday.

David Rosenthal, the U.S. company’s head of investor relations, said on a conference call that Exxon would also comply with all sanctions that Western countries have imposed against Russia. (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)