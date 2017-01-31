FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2017 / 1:11 PM / 7 months ago

Exxon Mobil quarterly profit drops after asset write-down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp, the world's largest publicly traded oil producer, said on Tuesday its quarterly profit fell 40 percent after it wrote down the value of Rocky Mountain natural gas assets.

The company posted fourth-quarter earnings of $1.68 billion, or 41 cents per share, compared with $2.78 billion, or 67 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Production fell 3 percent to 4.1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

