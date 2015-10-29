FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxon to expand Rotterdam refinery hydrocracker
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 29, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

Exxon to expand Rotterdam refinery hydrocracker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 29 (Reuters) - ExxonMobil said on Thursday it would expand the hydrocracker operations at its Rotterdam refinery to give it the capacity to make more high-performance lubricating oils and greases.

Citing growing demand for ‘base stock’ products and low sulphur diesel, the company’s president of Refining & Supply Jerry Wascom said in a statement he expected the expansion would increase competitiveness and profitability.

The company did not give details on size of the expansion, the cost or any financial terms. The refinery has a throughput of 190,000 barrels per day.

Exxon could not immediately be reached for comment.

The company said it expected permits in early 2016 and is aiming for a 2018 completion date. (Reporting by Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.