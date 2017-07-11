By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, July 11 A U.S. appeals court said on
Tuesday that Exxon Mobil Corp cannot enforce a $1.6
billion international arbitration award against Venezuela
stemming from a 2007 asset seizure, voiding a lower court
judgment.
In a 3-0 vote, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
Manhattan said a lower court judge erred in excusing Exxon from
complying with procedural requirements to enforce the October
2014 award, which was made by the World Bank's International
Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes.
The appeals court directed that Exxon's petition to enforce
the award be dismissed without prejudice, allowing the company
to seek enforcement in compliance with the federal Foreign
Sovereign Immunities Act.