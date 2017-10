ABUJA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil’s Nigerian unit declared force majeure on Qua Iboe crude oil exports on Wednesday due to outages caused by a pipeline oil spill on Nov. 9, the company said.

“Mobil Producing Nigeria (MPN) ... confirms it has declared a Force Majeure due to the difficulty in meeting projected liftings because of repair work on a section of pipeline affected,” the company statement said.

Shell lifted a force majeure on its Nigerian Bonny Light crude oil loadings on Wednesday.