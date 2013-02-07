Exxon declares force majeure on Nigeria Qua Iboe oil

ABUJA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil’s local Nigerian unit on Thursday declared force majeure on exports of Qua Iboe crude oil due to pipeline repair work, the company said.

Qua Iboe is Nigeria’s largest crude oil stream with exports, before this announcement, expected to be around 400,000 barrels per day in February, according to shipping schedules.

“We are working to minimize down-time and have notified appropriate regulatory agencies and purchasers. We regret any inconveniences this may cause our customers,” a statement from Mobil Nigeria said.