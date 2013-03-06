FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon sees production falling about 1 percent in 2013
March 6, 2013 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

Exxon sees production falling about 1 percent in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp expects its total 2013 oil and natural gas output to fall about 1 percent, as the world’s largest publicly traded energy company produces less natural gas.

Output of higher-priced liquids like crude oil is expected to grow 2 percent this year while natural gas production falls about 5 percent, the company said Wednesday in a slide presentation ahead of its annual analyst meeting.

Last year, Exxon’s oil and gas production fell 6 percent to average 4.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day.

