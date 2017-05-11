FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
8th Circuit rules for Exxon Mobil in pipeline dispute with landowners
May 11, 2017 / 9:26 PM / 3 months ago

8th Circuit rules for Exxon Mobil in pipeline dispute with landowners

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday affirmed a win for Exxon Mobil in a potential class action for breach of contract filed by property owners along the route of the 70-year-old, 850-mile Pegasus Pipeline, which ruptured in Mayflower, Arkansas in March 2013.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the case involved too many questions of individualized harm to warrant a four-state class action, and the named plaintiffs had no claim for breach of contract under state law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pD9kuy

