8th Circuit rules for Exxon Mobil in pipeline dispute with landowners

A federal appeals court on Thursday affirmed a win for Exxon Mobil in a potential class action for breach of contract filed by property owners along the route of the 70-year-old, 850-mile Pegasus Pipeline, which ruptured in Mayflower, Arkansas in March 2013.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the case involved too many questions of individualized harm to warrant a four-state class action, and the named plaintiffs had no claim for breach of contract under state law.

