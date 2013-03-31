FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon shuts oil pipeline after "major" pipeline spill in Arkansas
March 31, 2013 / 1:00 AM / 5 years ago

Exxon shuts oil pipeline after "major" pipeline spill in Arkansas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 30 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil has shut a crude oil pipeline after it ruptured near Mayflower, Arkansas, spilling “thousands” of barrels of oil, the company said.

The 20-inch Pegasus pipeline ruptured on late Friday afternoon and a few thousand barrels of oil had been observed, Exxon said in a statement. Exxon was preparing a response for a spill of more than 10,000 barrels.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency had categorized the spill as a “major spill”, Exxon said. Clean-up crews had recovered approximately 4,500 barrels of oil and water.

The pipeline carries crude oil from Patoka, Illinois to the Gulf Coast.

