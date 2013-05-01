Exxon oil pipe spills small amount of crude into Missouri yard

May 1 (Reuters) - An Exxon Mobil Corp oil pipeline spilled about one barrel of crude into a residential yard in Ripley County, Missouri, on Tuesday, a state official confirmed on Wednesday.

Exxon reported the incident to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources late on Tuesday afternoon, said department spokeswoman Renee Bungart.

The pipeline, built in the 1940s, was already shut at the time of the leak, and had been since Easter weekend at the end of March, she said.

Exxon’s Pegasus oil pipeline, which runs through Missouri, was shut on March 29 after a large leak in a residential area in Arkansas, nearly 200 miles south of Tuesday’s spill.

It was as yet unclear whether Tuesday’s leak was from the Pegasus line and Exxon was not immediately available for comment.