Exxon says Missouri oil spills from already-ruptured Pegasus line
May 1, 2013

Exxon says Missouri oil spills from already-ruptured Pegasus line

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil confirmed on Wednesday that an oil spill occurred Tuesday on its Pegasus crude pipeline in Ripley County, Missouri, the same line that ruptured thousands of barrels of oil into an Arkansas neighborhood at the end of March.

An Exxon spokeswoman said a resident notified the company of oil staining on the surface near the pipeline on Tuesday. The cleanup of the one-barrel leak was near completion, she said.

The pipeline was already out of service following a spill in Mayflower, Arkansas, on March 29, Exxon said.

