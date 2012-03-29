PNG troops to quell trouble at Exxon gas project-media

* PNG troops to “restore law and order” at LNG sites-media

* Exxon’s LNG work in Hides area stopped due to landowner protests

* Landowners demanding additional compensation

PERTH, March 29 (Reuters) - The Papua New Guinea government is preparing to deploy troops to the country’s Southern Highlands province to quell landowner protests that have halted work on Exxon Mobil’s $15.7 billion gas export project, according to PNG media.

Papua New Guinea’s National Executive Council agreed late Wednesday to send troops to LNG project sites in the Hides area to “restore law and order,” The National newspaper reported on Thursday.

The newspaper said Prime Minister Peter O‘Neill had originally planned to call a state of emergency in the area, but downgraded to a troop call out after local landowners agreed to lift a blockade of the Hides site.

It said the government would announce details later on Thursday. The government could not be immediately contacted for comment.

Exxon’s Papua New Guinea liquefied natural gas plant, known as PNG LNG, is the country’s biggest-ever resource undertaking and is expected to boost GDP by 20 percent.

Work at Exxon sites in the Hides area has been at a standstill for about two weeks after landowners demanding additional compensation from their land threatened workers at project sites.

Exxon Mobil said on Wednesday that work was still at a standstill in the Hides area and a company spokeswoman was not immediately able to provide an update on Thursday.

“Work is continuing in other areas of the PNG LNG project... some workers have been demobilised from the (Hides) area because they are unable to work,” Exxon spokeswoman Rebecca Arnold said.

Papua New Guinea has abundant mineral wealth, but the majority of its citizens live subsistence lives.

The distribution of windfalls from PNG LNG have been a point on contention since the project’s inception and early work was delayed in 2009 due to landowner concerns about compensation.

Landowners in the Hides region recently blamed Exxon for a landslide which took place at the site of quarry that had been used by the company. Exxon has said the recent landowner claims are unrelated to the landslide incident.

The LNG project is a joint venture between Exxon Mobil, Oil Search, Santos, Japan’s JX Nippon Oil and Gas Exploration, a unit of JX Holdings, and the Papua New Guinea government.