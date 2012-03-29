FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxon to restart PNG LNG work after land dispute resolved
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 29, 2012 / 7:50 AM / 6 years ago

Exxon to restart PNG LNG work after land dispute resolved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PERTH, March 29 (Reuters) - U.S. oil giant Exxon Mobil intends to resume work at its $15.7 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Papua New Guinea after a dispute with residents over land was resolved, the company said on Thursday.

“Community leaders in the Hides area have come to a resolution with the government to allow work in Hides to resume. We have begun to mobilise our workforce to recommence work,” Exxon spokeswoman Rebecca Arnold said.

Esso Highlands, the Exxon subsidiary which operates the LNG development, had stopped work in the Hides region of the Southern Highlands after residents demanding additional compensation for their land threatened workers at the plant.

The Papua New Guinea government had earlier said it was preparing to deploy troops to quell the protests.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.