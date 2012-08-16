FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Exxon says Rotterdam refinery had unplanned flaring
August 16, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Exxon says Rotterdam refinery had unplanned flaring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM/LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil said unplanned flaring occurred in its Rotterdam refinery on Thursday morning and was put out with no risk to public health and the environment, while a trader said it had a negligible effect on the market.

“We did have some technical problems; we couldn’t bring enough steam to the flare,” an Exxon spokeswoman in the Netherlands told Reuters.

“It lasted for about 90 minutes.”

The incident did not appear to have a lasting impact on European product markets.

“In the early morning people were getting excited about an impact, but I think it was solved quickly,” said a distillates trader.

European markets have come under recent pressure due to an outage at California’s second-largest refinery. High volumes of Asian exports have headed to the United States and reduced the number of cargoes available for export to Europe.

