FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Exxon says its oil and gas reserves rose slightly in 2013
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2014 / 3:35 PM / 4 years ago

Exxon says its oil and gas reserves rose slightly in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp, the world’s largest publicly traded oil company, said on Friday its crude oil and natural gas reserves rose slightly in 2013, lifted by projects in U.S. shale fields and Abu Dhabi.

Proved reserve additions of 1.6 billion barrels oil equivalent from places like the Permian Basin in Texas and the Bakken Shale in North Dakota helped Exxon replace 103 percent of its 2013 output, the Irving, Texas company said in a statement.

In 2012, Exxon’s reserve replacement ratio, a key measure of growth for investors, was 115 percent.

At year end, Exxon’s proved reserves totaled 25.2 billion oil-equivalent barrels. The reserves were 53 percent liquids, which typically bring higher profits.

Shares of Exxon fell 9 cents to $95.28 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.