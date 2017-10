Feb 1 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp, the world’s largest publicly traded oil company, on Friday reported a 6 percent increase in quarterly profit, partly due to higher refining margins.

The Irving, Texas company said profit in the fourth quarter was $9.95 billion, or $2.20 per share, compared with $9.4 billion, or $1.97 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

Oil and gas output fell 5.2 percent, Exxon said.